iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,097,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,090,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,189,000 after buying an additional 1,637,614 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 156.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 5,109,003 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

