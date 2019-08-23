iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 57,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

EFAV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 251,154 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74.

