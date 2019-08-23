iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 3.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,990,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after buying an additional 166,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,899,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,756,000 after acquiring an additional 224,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,340,000 after acquiring an additional 280,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,286,000 after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.44. 563,329 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.