iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 116.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,597,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77,617 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,352. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

