iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTYS) Shares Down 10.2%

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTYS)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58, 6,238 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 24,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.