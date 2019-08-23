IoTeX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $886,399.00 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and $886,399.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Coineal, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $508.06 or 0.04893985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Coineal, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

