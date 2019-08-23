IONChain Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, IONChain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $479,569.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00260870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.01304954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00094776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.