Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) in the last few weeks:
- 8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Health Catalyst stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 964,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,421. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $49.85.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.