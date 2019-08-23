Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 964,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,421. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

