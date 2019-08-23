Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for John Menzies (MNZS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for John Menzies (LON: MNZS):

8/22/2019 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 748 ($9.77) price target on the stock.

8/13/2019 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 748 ($9.77) price target on the stock.

8/13/2019 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

8/13/2019 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/12/2019 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/5/2019 – John Menzies had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/5/2019 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON MNZS traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 398.50 ($5.21). 18,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,530. John Menzies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 353.50 ($4.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 618 ($8.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $334.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. John Menzies’s payout ratio is currently -2.94%.

In other John Menzies news, insider John Geddes bought 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £19,232.55 ($25,130.73).

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

