Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nice (NICE)

8/22/2019 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

8/17/2019 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

8/15/2019 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

8/9/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $164.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Nice was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $166.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/29/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

7/9/2019 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2019 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.46. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Nice by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nice by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 5.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

