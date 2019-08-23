Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 79.7% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter.

XLG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.84. 974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,409. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

