Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

RSP traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $103.57. 22,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

