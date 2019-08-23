Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.29, approximately 10,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 335,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

