Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $289.00 at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $269.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank restated an “average” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.10.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intuit has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

