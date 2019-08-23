Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $291.94 and last traded at $291.78, with a volume of 413746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.71.

The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.10.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.27.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

