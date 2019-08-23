Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt Buys 50,000 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 50,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 7,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Intrepid Potash’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

