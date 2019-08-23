International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234,200 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $68,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,842 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. 23,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,153. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $107.64 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $134,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,430.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $1,124,154. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

