InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.37

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.37 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 8265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,323.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $975,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 143,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

