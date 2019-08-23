Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Set at $141.00 by Robert W. Baird

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) received a $141.00 price target from equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.
NSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Insperity has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12.
In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,618 shares of company stock worth $2,621,620. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Insperity by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
