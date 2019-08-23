Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Set at $141.00 by Robert W. Baird

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) received a $141.00 price target from equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

NSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Insperity has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,618 shares of company stock worth $2,621,620. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Insperity by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

