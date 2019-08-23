Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $119,462,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 99.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 505,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $15,618,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $12,243,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $59.72 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

