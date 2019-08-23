Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,929,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.82. 973,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $148.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

