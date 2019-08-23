Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 32.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 528,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,671,000 after purchasing an additional 128,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 7.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 431,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the first quarter valued at about $83,160,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the first quarter valued at about $79,297,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCG traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $265.59. 3,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.04. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.63 and a 1 year high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

WCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

