Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $6.06 on Friday, reaching $286.31. 71,332,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,277,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.36 and its 200-day moving average is $287.11. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

