Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 354,474 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

