Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.