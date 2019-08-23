Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 10,835 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 769.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 19,805.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,709 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Facebook by 5,632.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,343 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Facebook by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337,995 shares of company stock valued at $248,254,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.64. 7,543,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,249,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

