Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director Sells 408 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $30,991.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.