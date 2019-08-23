Insider Selling: Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells C$240,012.85 in Stock

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$240,012.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,032.45.

Shares of PKI opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. Parkland Fuel Corp has a one year low of C$31.59 and a one year high of C$47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.87.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Raymond James set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.92.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.