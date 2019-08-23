Insider Selling: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder Sells $1,506,640.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 407,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,506,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 532,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,106.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 5,800 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $21,460.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 9,373 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $34,773.83.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 51,324 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $188,359.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 52,339 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $195,224.47.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 16,265 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $59,692.55.

On Monday, July 29th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 14,616 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $54,225.36.

On Thursday, July 25th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 118,111 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $441,735.14.

NYSE BW opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,819,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 4,289,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,446.0% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768,770 shares in the last quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

