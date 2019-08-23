Insider Buying: Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) CEO Purchases $250,000.00 in Stock

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) CEO Vincent T. Cubbage bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SHLL opened at $9.84 on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Tortoise Acquisition alerts:

Tortoise Acquisition Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.