Insider Buying: TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Purchases $13,665.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.10 per share, with a total value of $13,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,665. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,324,000 after purchasing an additional 846,009 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
