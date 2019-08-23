Insider Buying: TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Purchases $13,665.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.10 per share, with a total value of $13,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,665. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,324,000 after purchasing an additional 846,009 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

