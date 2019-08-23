Insider Buying: ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Buys $30,243.60 in Stock

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Clarence Edward Smith acquired 252,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clarence Edward Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Clarence Edward Smith bought 142,252 shares of ProtoKinetix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $21,337.80.

Shares of PKTX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. ProtoKinetix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

