Insider Buying: Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Acquires $40,250.00 in Stock

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASRT opened at $1.52 on Friday. Depomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

