Insider Buying: Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Acquires $40,250.00 in Stock

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ASRT opened at $1.52 on Friday. Depomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.
Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Depomed Company Profile
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.
