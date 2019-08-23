Insider Buying: Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Purchases 1,302 Shares of Stock

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Jerry L. Ocheltree acquired 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $94.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

