Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $31,314.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,088,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,918.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 41,236 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $119,996.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,708 shares of company stock worth $339,626 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 5,644.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,746,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 127,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Information Services Group by 487.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 103,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 1,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,586. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

