Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.40

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and traded as low as $58.64. Indivior shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 1,669,762 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.90. The company has a market cap of $431.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

In related news, insider Peter Bains bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £32,940 ($43,041.94).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

