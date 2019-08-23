Independent Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €33.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.90 ($47.56).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €24.98 ($29.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

