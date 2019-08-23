Impleum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a market capitalization of $35,044.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00260870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.01304954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00094776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 5,655,771 coins and its circulating supply is 5,330,686 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

