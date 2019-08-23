ILCoin (ILC) Price Tops $0.0424 on Top Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $629,616.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010711 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004027 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000374 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001265 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,195,276,390 coins and its circulating supply is 241,579,970 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, IDAX and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

