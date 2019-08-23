Ignition (IC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $66,470.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00152372 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,218.75 or 1.00221407 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003147 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044669 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

