IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,587,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 493,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,905,000 after acquiring an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,221.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 272,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.51. 411,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,772. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

