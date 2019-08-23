IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.82. 1,799,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

