ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) & Mastercard (OTCMKTS:MA) Critical Contrast

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICTS International and Mastercard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $345.22 million 0.09 -$11.23 million N/A N/A Mastercard $14.95 billion 19.05 $5.86 billion $6.49 43.26

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Mastercard 42.71% 135.02% 30.01%

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICTS International does not pay a dividend. Mastercard pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mastercard has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

ICTS International has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ICTS International and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 2 20 1 2.96

Mastercard has a consensus target price of $292.68, suggesting a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than ICTS International.

Summary

Mastercard beats ICTS International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

