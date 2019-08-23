IceChain Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. IceChain has a total market cap of $4,698.00 and $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IceChain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One IceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IceChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.41 or 0.04900517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IceChain

IceChain (ICHX) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,361,754 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.