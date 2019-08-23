I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 22.5% Higher This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $219.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00904231 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003975 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,631,646 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

