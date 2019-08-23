Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HYGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lowered Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Hydrogenics from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of HYGS stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Hydrogenics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 71.70% and a negative net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hydrogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

