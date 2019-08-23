Hydrogen Market Capitalization Hits $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar. Hydrogen has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00260234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.01309379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, BitMart, CoinEx, Upbit, IDAX, Token Store, Mercatox, BitForex, Fatbtc and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.