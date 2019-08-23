Hutchinson Capital Management CA Purchases Shares of 80,840 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 77,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,049. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

