Hutchinson Capital Management CA Decreases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 5.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,405,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,196,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 970,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,965,000 after purchasing an additional 326,671 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 112,453.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 298,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 222.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 172,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,800. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.