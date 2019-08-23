Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,100. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,882.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.